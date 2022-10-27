scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Casteism, corruption & crime increased during BJP rule in Haryana, says Hooda

Hooda said that there were scams worth thousands of crores in this government alleging Haryana has overtaken big states in terms of crime rate

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is leader of opposition in Haryana, launched an all-out attack against the ruling BJP-JJP government and said the government has failed to provide MSP to farmers, compensation for damages to their crops, timely fertilizers for their crops, employment to youth and pension to the elderly. (File)

Reacting to the claims of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over his government’s performance, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has alleged that “casteism, corruption and crime have increased during the Khattar’s eight-year-long rule”.

In a statement Wednesday, Hooda said:“It was claimed on behalf of the Chief Minister that his government had eliminating the three ‘C’ i.e. crime, corruption and caste from Haryana, but the present government had broken all the records of crime, castism and corruption.”

Hooda said: “Haryana was on the first rank among all the states in per capita income, per capita investment, employment generation, respect for sportspersons, farmers, elders, prosperity and development before 2014. But in eight years rule of this government, Haryana has been ranked number one in unemployment, crime, drug addiction, corruption, atrocities on farmers, discrimination against sportspersons and misery.”

“School children to the elderly, everyone is forced to agitate by taking to the streets against the current government. Children are sitting on dharnas to save their schools and elders for their pension. Youth are protesting against recruitment scams and demanding employment, sportspersons are agitating to save sports quota, farmers have to protest to save MSP and compensation for their damaged crops.”

Hooda further said that every ‘achievement’ of this government has proved to be a source of trouble for the people. “For example, the family identity card, which the government is describing as an achievement, did not do any work except cutting the pension of the elderly and the reservation of the people from backward communities. Similarly, ‘Meri Fasal- Mera Byora’ concept has only added to the distress of the farmers,” he added.

The Leader of Opposition said that there were scams worth thousands of crores in this government alleging Haryana has overtaken big states in terms of crime rate.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 07:59:31 am
