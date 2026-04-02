Caste-based socioeconomic survey started in Punjab: Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday said that Punjab has started its first ever drugs and caste-based census and teams from different government departments have fanned out across the state to do a head count of drug abusers.

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The census will be completed within three months and Census- 2027 will also start from May 15 in the state.

Mann, while addressing the media, said that the caste survey will cover urban areas and all 13,236 gram panchayats. The exercise aims to map land ownership, income levels, and social indicators across caste groups. Significantly, it will also collect data on drug use within households, including the type of substances consumed.