Caste-based socioeconomic survey started in Punjab: Mann

Punjab caste-based socio-economic survey begins to map land, income, and drug use data across rural and urban households statewide.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readApr 2, 2026 07:51 AM IST
Punjab has launched a caste-based socio-economic survey across the state. (File Photo)Punjab has launched a caste-based socio-economic survey across the state. (File Photo)
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday said that Punjab has started its first ever drugs and caste-based census and teams from different government departments have fanned out across the state to do a head count of drug abusers.

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The census will be completed within three months and Census- 2027 will also start from May 15 in the state.

Mann, while addressing the media, said that the caste survey will cover urban areas and all 13,236 gram panchayats. The exercise aims to map land ownership, income levels, and social indicators across caste groups. Significantly, it will also collect data on drug use within households, including the type of substances consumed.

The CM said the survey would help the government “get a clearer picture” of socio-economic realities in villages. The initiative comes amid increasing political focus nationwide on caste-based data to guide welfare policies and resource allocation.

Punjab has long grappled with two overlapping structural challenges — agrarian inequality and drug abuse. While agriculture remains the backbone of the rural economy, disparities in land ownership across caste groups have persisted. “The state has been facing a serious drug problem over the past decade, particularly among rural youth, prompting successive governments to promise crackdowns and rehabilitation efforts. The data thus collected will put the things in a perspective,” said an official of the government.

Unlike other states, Punjab has not conducted a recent comprehensive caste-based socio-economic survey. The current exercise is expected to fill that gap, potentially influencing future welfare targeting, reservation debates, and anti-drug interventions, said the official. He added, “The socio-economic Census holds importance as the government would like to find out about the drug abuse, kind of substances used by abusers from various castes. Their economical status would also be checked. This will help give it a perspective and handle the menace effectively.”

The census is being looked at keenly as Punjab has the highest percentage of Scheduled Castes (SCs) in India, comprising roughly 32 per cent of the state’s population according to recent estimates.

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Th survery will also help in finding the concentration of Jat Sikhs , approximately 20-30 per cent of the population, and a significant proportion of landless or poor populations among Scheduled Castes.

With assembly elections a few months away, the count is being looked at intently as it would also help the ruling AAP compile the data of target voters. The caste census is a contentious issue, aiming to address disparities in urban and rural areas. Previous attempts, such as the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC), did not have their findings fully released, leading to demands for new data, said an official.

The state is also working on finding the exact number of drug addicts. As many as 28,000 employees of the government would be compiling the data of 65 lakh families in the state. “We will have it ready before the Centre gives its report,” a minister said.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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