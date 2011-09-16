Cash-strapped state sits on Rs 550-cr bills

The cash-strapped Punjab government has failed to clear bills worth Rs 550 crore pending for the last two months. The treasury has put on hold payment to various departments despite their bills being cleared by the finance department. Based on verbal orders,the treasury has also not cleared payment of arrears.

Only those bills are being cleared for payment for which the treasury officers get a nod from the senior offices on telephone, said an officer requesting not to be named.

The finance department,sources said,has cleared the PWD and B&R department bills worth Rs 60 crore but the various treasuries are yet to make the payments. Of the bills cleared,Rs 12 crore is for payment to farmers whose land has been acquired to construct roads,Rs 15 crore relates to ongoing World Bank projects,and another Rs 27 crore are for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects.

Similar is the case of the public Health Department. Bills to the tune of Rs 50 crore is pending for payment. Bills worth Rs 50 crore of irrigation department,apart from those of social security and education departments,are also pending with the state treasuries for last few months.

Sources said that the state government has also diverted the money,which was sanctioned for the World Bank and Nabard projects,and used it elsewhere.

An official of the finance department,requesting anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media,said,VAT collections are less in the months of August and September,so we face some problems. The priority of the finance department is to clear Rs 900 crore for salary to the employees,Rs 400 crore for pension and Rs 50 crore for retirement benefits per month. Bills worth Rs 500 to Rs 700 crore is cleared for loan repayment to various bodies while Rs 300 crore is cleared as subsidy to Powercom every month. Also Rs 55 crore is disbursed as old age pension. The other bills are cleared only after the above-mentioned bills have been cleared. Thus at times there is a delay.

Earlier in January this year,the state government had verbally ordered to stop the payment of gratuity,leave encashment and the final payment of the GPF to the retirees.

Roll back petrol price hike: SAD

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday sought immediate roll back of hike of Rs 3 in petrol price as announced by the Centre. It also demanded a transparent formula for fixation of petrol price. The party also demanded a white paper on thousands of crores minted by oil companies since deregulation of price of petroleum products.

