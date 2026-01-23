Cashless treatment scheme benefits over 4,100 road accident victims in Haryana in 2025: DGP Ajay Singhal

In a major relief to road accident victims, as many as 4,179 injured persons in Haryana received cashless free medical treatment under the Cashless Free Treatment Scheme during the year 2025. The scheme, launched in October 2024, is being implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to ensure prompt and effective medical care for accident victims.

Under the scheme, every injured person is entitled to cashless treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh per accident for a maximum period of seven days from the date of the accident. To ensure smooth implementation, 1,228 hospitals have been empanelled across Haryana, enabling timely medical assistance to victims.

Sharing details of the initiative, Ajay Singhal, Director General of Police, Haryana, said on Friday that ensuring road safety remains one of the top priorities of the Haryana Police.

“Making roads safer for the public is among the top priorities of Haryana Police, and continuous efforts are being made through well-planned and effective strategies to reduce road accidents,” the DGP said in a statement.

He said that the cashless free treatment scheme was implemented as a pilot project in coordination with the National Health Authority, local police, and empanelled hospitals of the State Health Department.

The scheme is being implemented under Section 162 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which provides for cashless free treatment to road accident victims up to Rs 1.5 lakh for a period of seven days.

Explaining the process, DGP Singhal said that after an accident, the injured person is taken to the nearest hospital, where the hospital management uploads the victim’s details on the designated software and forwards the information to the police station concerned to initiate further formalities.

339 black spots identified

Story continues below this ad

Highlighting measures taken to reduce road accidents, Hardeep Doon, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Highways), said that the Haryana Police are continuously strengthening road safety mechanisms.

Between 2020 and 2024, 339 accident black spots were identified across the state. Of these, 109 black spots have already been rectified, while improvement work at the remaining locations is underway.

He further said that with the help of the eDAR/iRAD system, additional black spots are being identified. A list of 183 blackspots identified through this system was sent to the Public Works Department (B&R) in August 2025 for corrective action.

Under the Safe School Vehicle Policy, the Haryana Police conducted inspections of 26,931 school buses across the state in 2025. As a result, 5,909 challans were issued for violations, and four buses were impounded, he said.

Story continues below this ad

“Under traffic calming measures, 2,378 locations were identified and forwarded to the Transport Department for improvement. Of these, 1,228 locations had been rectified by December 2025. Similarly, out of 600 illegal road cuts identified in 2024, 411 have been closed, while action on the remaining is underway. To ensure quick assistance to accident victims, 45 police assistance booths have been set up on National Highways 44 and 48. Through these booths, assistance was provided in 2,112 road accidents, and 1,281 injured people were shifted to hospitals in a timely manner,” ADGP Doon said, adding that district road safety committee meetings, chaired by deputy commissioners, are being held regularly. In 2024, 141 meetings were conducted, while 228 meetings were held up to December 2025, he said.

Over 4 lakh participated in 3,334 road safety campaigns

“The Haryana Police also organised 3,334 road safety awareness campaigns, with participation from 4,38,286 students and members of the public. Furthermore, the Haryana State Traffic Quiz Competition 2025–26, conducted in multiple phases, witnessed participation from lakhs of students across the state”, ADGP Doon added.

While stressing that road safety is a serious issue, DGP Singhal said, “People must drive within prescribed speed limits, avoid using mobile phones while driving, and strictly follow traffic rules, as even minor negligence can prove fatal—not only for oneself but also for others”.