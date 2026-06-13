Cashier shot dead inside Chandigarh chemist shop; assailants flee on scooter

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A cashier employed at a prominent chemist shop in Chandigarh’s Sector 11 was shot dead by two assailants who opened fire inside the store on Saturday afternoon.
The victim, identified as Janki, a native of Himachal Pradesh, was working as a cashier at Shree Kumar Medicos when the attack took place. He was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where he succumbed to his injuries.
According to preliminary information, two young men wearing caps entered the medical store posing as customers. Police sources said the duo spent some time inside the shop while employees attended to customers, apparently waiting for an opportunity to strike.
At the time of the attack, Janki was engaged in a conversation with another employee near the counter. One of the assailants allegedly pulled out a firearm, believed to be an automatic weapon, and fired multiple rounds at him from close range.
Janki collapsed on the spot after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Two other persons are also reported to have suffered injuries during the incident, although an official confirmation regarding the nature of their injuries was awaited till the filing of this report.
After carrying out the attack, the assailants fled the scene on an Activa scooter. The police have launched a search operation to trace the accused.
Senior police officers, along with forensic and crime scene teams, rushed to the spot shortly after the shooting. The area around the medical store was cordoned off, and barricades were erected outside the establishment as investigators began collecting evidence.
CCTV footage from the medical store and adjoining establishments is being scrutinised to establish the sequence of events and identify the attackers.
The police are also examining possible motives behind the killing. There are reports that the owner of the medical store had received threat calls in the past.
The incident led to widespread concern among traders in the area. In protest and as a mark of solidarity, chemists and several shopkeepers in the vicinity downed shutters soon after the shooting.
In March, one Chamanpreet Singh Chini, 31, a property dealer, was shot dead in Chandigarh’s Sector-9.
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