Cashier shot dead inside Chandigarh chemist shop; assailants flee on scooter

According to preliminary information, two young men wearing caps entered the medical store posing as customers. (CCTV grab)

A cashier employed at a prominent chemist shop in Chandigarh’s Sector 11 was shot dead by two assailants who opened fire inside the store on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, identified as Janki, a native of Himachal Pradesh, was working as a cashier at Shree Kumar Medicos when the attack took place. He was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to preliminary information, two young men wearing caps entered the medical store posing as customers. Police sources said the duo spent some time inside the shop while employees attended to customers, apparently waiting for an opportunity to strike.