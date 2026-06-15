Cashier had no enemies, says family as police hunt Chandigarh Sector 11 shooters

More than 24 hours after a cashier was shot dead by masked gunmen at a chemist shop in Chandigarh’s Sector 11, police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case, even as multiple teams continue to investigate the brazen daylight murder and trace the movements of the assailants.

The victim, Janki Das, was working at Shri Kumar Chemist Shop when two masked men entered the premises on Saturday afternoon and opened fire. Police believe the attackers fired 13 rounds from an automatic pistol within seconds before fleeing. A third accomplice was allegedly waiting nearby on a motorcycle.

Das’s family said they were unable to comprehend why he had been targeted.

“He never had any dispute with anyone. He was a simple man. He had no enemies. We just want the people who killed him to be arrested and punished,” said his wife.

Questioning the motive behind the attack, she added, “If someone wanted to attack him, they could have done so when he returned home late at night. We don’t know why they came to the shop and shot him like this.”

Police on Sunday traced the suspects’ movements to Kajheri village, where CCTV cameras captured the three accused after the shooting. Investigators are analysing the footage to identify the suspects and reconstruct their escape route. However, police have not yet established where the accused went after reaching Kajheri.

A photograph purportedly showing the assailants with their faces visible circulated widely on social media during the day. While some claimed the image had been generated using artificial intelligence, others speculated it had been released to help identify the suspects. Chandigarh Police did not officially comment on the photograph.

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The attack has raised questions about how the assailants managed to escape despite the presence of a nearby police naka and Chandigarh’s extensive CCTV surveillance network.

A post-mortem examination conducted at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, on Sunday revealed that Das suffered multiple gunshot injuries to his chest, abdomen and neck. Doctors found several bullets had passed through his body, indicating the shots were fired from extremely close range.

Following the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family, who left for their native village in Rohru, Himachal Pradesh, where the last rites will be performed.

Investigators are also examining whether the intended target was the shop itself. Sector 11 is home to Kumar Brothers, one of the city’s oldest chemist establishments, which has allegedly received extortion threats in the past. However, the shooting took place at Shri Kumar Chemist, a separate business.

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According to police sources, Rajeev, a partner in Shri Kumar Chemist, told investigators that the business had never received any extortion calls. The shop was established only about a year ago, and its owners have expressed bewilderment over why it may have been targeted.

Police have also questioned the owner of a garment shop in Kajheri, where the suspects are believed to have purchased a change of clothes before disappearing. CCTV footage from the area captured all three accused together, and police teams are now working to establish their identities and track their movements after they left the village.

No arrests had been made till the filing of this report.