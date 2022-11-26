Cash at judge’s door: Justice Nirmal Yadav files statement in court, denies bribe charges

Former Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge Justice Nirmal Yadav (retired) on Friday submitted a written statement in court denying allegations of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh, while claiming that she had been falsely implicated in the case.

Justice Yadav filed her written statement through her counsel, Advocate Vishal Garg Narwana, before the special CBI court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Jagjit Singh,. The matter will be taken up for hearing on November 29 next.

Narwana on Friday, citing the statement submitted, told the judge that Justice Yadav had neither demanded any bribe nor had she accepted the alleged bribe money. He also claimed that Justice Yadav had been falsely implicated in the case and she is innocent.

Narwana said that the written statement filed was a reply to all the 72 questions put forth to Justice Yadav by the CBI over the bribery allegations. “All the allegations of bribe have been denied in the statement submitted,” said Narwana.

The case

As per allegations, on August 13, 2008, a packet containing Rs 15 lakh, which was supposed to be delivered at the residence of former Justice Nirmal Yadav’s residence, was wrongly sent to the residence of then Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, Justice Nirmaljit Kaur.

Justice Kaur, who received the packet at her residence from her staff, was told that someone had brought the package and claimed that it contained papers of a case from Delhi. Justice Kaur, however, on opening the packet was surprised to find Rs 15 lakh in cash inside. Justice Kaur then called the police and informed them, besides alerting the then Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court. An FIR was registered by Chandigarh Police on August 16, 2008. However 10 days later, the then UT Administrator transferred the investigations to CBI, which registered a fresh FIR on August 28, 2008, in the matter.

The accused

The five accused in the case are former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Nirmal Yadav, who was supposed to receive the bribe amount; Sanjiv Bansal (now deceased), the former Advocate General of Haryana, who reportedly got the bribe money delivered for accused Ravinder Singh Bhasin; Ravinder Singh Bhasin, a former Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana High Court who allegedly sent the bribe for Justice Nirmal Yadav through Sanjiv Bansal; Rajiv Gupta, a private individual who claimed to be part of a land deal with Ravinder Singh for which money was to be given; and Nirmal Singh, another private individual who gave false statement to the police that money was meant for him as he had brokered the land deal.

Advertisement

The CBI, post its investigations, decided not to name a few others — like Parkash Ram, a clerk of Sanjiv Bansal, who delivered the bribe money at the house of Nirmaljit Kaur — in its chargesheet. Proceedings against one of the accused, Sanjeev Bansal, was stopped on February 12, 2017, after a died due to a brain tumor.

CBI filed closure report in case

In December 2009, after more than one year of investigation, the CBI filed a closure report in the case. However, the closure report was opposed by CBI prosecutor Anupam Gupta, and the court ordered further investigation in the case. The CBI then filed a chargesheet in the case in March 2011. The Bureau also sought sanction to prosecute Justice Nirmal Yadav in January 2009, which was granted by the High Court in November 2010. However, Justice Yadav challenged the same and was ultimately overruled by the President of India’s office, who gave his assent to prosecute in March, 2011. The main accused in the case Sanjiv Bansal, in the same year had filed an application for quashing of FIR against him saying that he was only a ‘courier boy’. In his petition, Bansal had claimed that the money was handed over to him by Delhi-based hotelier Ravinder Singh. However, in July 2013, the special CBI court ordered charges to be framed against all the accused. Bansal died during the trial of the case in 2017.