Eyeing Rs 1,800 crore: Cash-strapped HP slaps 2% land cess on hydro projects

Reeling from a financial setback after the Centre discontinued the revenue deficit grant (RDG) worth Rs 40,000 to the state, the Himachal Pradesh government has introduced a 2 per cent annual revenue cess on the total land held by hydropower projects in the state, projecting an annual income of around Rs 1,800 crore.

To this effect, the state government Thursday issued a detailed notification outlining the structure and rates of land revenue to be levied on such projects.

The annual levy has been fixed in a graded slab ranging from 1 per cent to 2 per cent of the project’s average market value.

The hydro projects which were to pay land revenue are including Bhakra Dam being managed by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). The move is expected to significantly augment the state’s non-tax revenue from the hydropower sector, a key pillar of Himachal Pradesh’s economy.