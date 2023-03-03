scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Cash heist in Ludhiana, cash management company employee escapes with Rs 2.19 crore

The suspect was identified as Harminder Singh of Ballowal village, who worked as cash van custodian at Radiant Cash Management service.

A case under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 120-B (conspiracy) of IPC has been lodged against the accused. (File photo)
An employee of a cash management service company allegedly escaped with Rs 2.19 crore in cash after collecting the amount from different banks.

The employee allegedly fled with the cash on February 28. After his employers failed to trace him, the company got an FIR registered against him Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Harminder Singh of Ballowal village, who worked as cash van custodian at Radiant Cash Management service. The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Kamal Krishan of Ballowal, who is manager of the company.

Kamal Krishan said that Harminder Singh along with gunman Sohan Singh went to collect cash from different banks on February 28 in a cash van. They collected Rs 1 crore from AU Small Finance Bank, Pakhowal road. Later, they collected Rs 1.46 crore from AU Small Finance Bank, Mall road.

Krishan said that the accused dropped gunman Sohan Singh near Gill Road making some excuse and fled. Later he left the cash trunk at the company office. In the evening when other employees opened the trunk they found only Rs 26.80 lakh in it and Rs 2.19 crore were missing. They tried to contact Harminder Singh but he was untraceable.

ASI Satnam Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 120-B (conspiracy) of IPC has been lodged against the accused at division number 6 police station and the probe was on.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 11:49 IST
‘Every time we play in India, there’s only focus on the pitch’, says India captain Rohit Sharma after loss in 3rd Test

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
