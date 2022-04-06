Cash awards, gradation certificates for players not limited to weight category

The Haryana government has decided to extend several benefits to sportspersons playing various games such as boxing, wrestling and weight lifting irrespective of their weight category. The decision will benefit the players to get jobs, gradation certificates, cash awards, honorarium and scholarships given to sportspersons as per the state policy. The state cabinet on Tuesday accorded approval to a proposal regarding amendment in the policy of grant of cash awards to players, which was issued on September 5 last year.

Sources said the amendments have been made in such a way so that a sportsperson gets benefits of the policy even if a particular weight category is not included in the Olympic Games or Asian Games or Commonwealth Games. For instance, Wrestling is played in a total of 10 weight categories in the World Champio- nship, Asian Championship, Commonwealth Games, Commonwealth Championship, National Games and National Championship, whereas only six weight categories are played in Olympics Games and Asian Games. Officials said it is not the fault of a sportsperson if his weight category is not included in the Olympics, Asian or Commonwealth Games. “It is technically also very difficult and, in some instances, almost impossible for a player to change his weight category and start afresh.”

Therefore, the said amendment has been made. Officials said that Haryana gives the highest incentives to its sportspersons and that includes government jobs, gradation certificates, cash awards, honorarium and scholarships to sportspersons on the basis of their sports achievements.