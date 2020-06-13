Cases travel from hotspots into Panchkula, six new patients reported

The health and police officials are extensively tracking potential cases in the district. Each person entering the district is being called for sampling at Sector 7 dispensary which has been converted into a sampling centre for travelers. The health and police officials are extensively tracking potential cases in the district. Each person entering the district is being called for sampling at Sector 7 dispensary which has been converted into a sampling centre for travelers.

As many as six people tested positive for coronavirus in Panchkula on Friday, however none of them belong to the district. A family of four, including husband, wife and two children, who are residents of Delhi and had come to Panchkula to visit their parents here in Sector 27 are among those who tested positive.

A man, residing in Gujarat for the past eight years and visiting the town, also tested positive. Meanwhile, the sixth patient, according to hospital officials, is a man who reportedly claims to have a “factory in the industrial area.” However, doctors said that the factory he claims to own has remained shut for sometime, and he and his family are residents of Delhi. The patient’s parents have been isolated and will be sampled for the disease.

All the patients had arrived in the district through their personal vehicles and were tracked as a part of the district’s new policy. “We have mobilised our teams and dispensaries to keep a close track of anyone entering the city. This is a part of our efforts to try averting community spread,” said Deputy Civil Surgeon of Panchkula Dr Saroj Aggarwal.

While total Covid-19 cases in Panchkula district stands at 47 with 21 active cases, at least 57 cases have been reported in the district, including those coming in from other cities and testing positive here. Almost 6,300 tests have been conducted by the health department of Panchkula till now.

At least three cases reported from MDC 5 on Thursday, which are currently being counted in the Panchkula tally, are from other districts. “Two males who tested positive on Wednesday are from Lucknow we realised and a 65-year-old woman who had tested positive is from Delhi and was here to visit her son,” says CMO Dr Jasjeet Kaur.

With rapid migration of people from hotspots to the district and the rise in the number of cases, the Panchkula health department is looking into making forming a policy to control the spread in the district. “Even though we do not want to deprive anybody of medical care we cannot allow the cases to percolate in high numbers and start a community spread in the district. I do not understand why cases are coming to Panchkula from all over. We will have to come up with a policy. We are looking into what can be done,” said Kaur.

