Over 23,400 cases settled in SAS Nagar National Lok Adalat; awards worth ₹167.75 crore passed

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The National Lok Adalat held across SAS Nagar on Saturday resulted in the settlement of 23,412 cases out of 24,992 taken up, reflecting a step towards speedy dispute resolution through mutual compromise.
According to officials, the Lok Adalat benches collectively passed awards amounting to ₹167,75,30,429, providing prompt relief to litigants while also helping reduce the pendency of cases in regular courts.
The District and Sessions Judge, SAS Nagar (Mohali), said the Lok Adalat was organised under the guidance of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, along with Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu, Administrative Judge for the Sessions Division, SAS Nagar.
A total of 27 Lok Adalat benches were constituted across Mohali, Kharar, and Dera Bassi to facilitate settlements.
The cases taken up included criminal compoundable offences, cheque bounce matters under Section 138 of the NI Act, bank recovery cases, motor accident claim cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, land acquisition matters, electricity and water bill disputes (excluding theft cases), service matters related to pay and retirement benefits, revenue cases, and other civil disputes such as rent issues, easementary rights, injunction suits and specific performance suits.
Meanwhile, 16 benches were constituted at the district headquarters, with additional benches also set up at Dera Bassi.
Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Surabhi Prashar, said extensive preparations were made to ensure the success of the Lok Adalat. She added that District and Sessions Judge Atul Kasana had held several coordination meetings with judicial officers and officials from banks, the electricity department, the labour department and insurance companies.
“These departments were sensitised about the objectives of the National Lok Adalat and were encouraged to identify the maximum number of cases suitable for settlement so that they could be disposed of either in pre-Lok Adalats or during the National Lok Adalat itself,” she said.
E-Challan portal glitch inconveniences visitors
A technical glitch in the e-challan portal caused inconvenience to many people who visited the district court in Mohali during the Lok Adalat to settle traffic challan cases.
Visitors from Kurali, Dera Bassi, and Kharar said proceedings could not move forward as the portal was not functioning.
Pawan Kumar from Kurali said, “I have been moving around here since morning. Around noon we were informed that the portal is not working. The staff said the case can be processed only when the portal starts functioning and asked me to come again.”
When contacted, a court official said the portal is currently being updated.
“Due to the portal update, a technical problem has arisen, causing inconvenience to the public. We regret the inconvenience caused. As soon as the portal becomes operational again, processing of e-challan cases will resume as usual,” the official said.
Several visitors urged the authorities to inform the public in advance about such technical disruptions to prevent unnecessary travel and loss of time.
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