Over 23,400 cases settled in SAS Nagar National Lok Adalat; awards worth ₹167.75 crore passed

The National Lok Adalat held across SAS Nagar on Saturday resulted in the settlement of 23,412 cases out of 24,992 taken up, reflecting a step towards speedy dispute resolution through mutual compromise.

According to officials, the Lok Adalat benches collectively passed awards amounting to ₹167,75,30,429, providing prompt relief to litigants while also helping reduce the pendency of cases in regular courts.

The District and Sessions Judge, SAS Nagar (Mohali), said the Lok Adalat was organised under the guidance of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman of the Punjab State Legal Services Authority, along with Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu, Administrative Judge for the Sessions Division, SAS Nagar.