Cases rising, UT to hold vax camps in schools

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday said that in the coming days, they may not allow students who are not vaccinated to attend classes.

Adviser to UT Administrator UT Dharam Pal asked the health department to make efforts to cover all eligible children within the next 15 days and for this purpose, camps will also be organised in schools.

An order issed by health secretary Yashpal Garg mentioned, “We should attempt for vaccination of at least 50 children at each of the vaccination camps. Parents and students should know that the vaccination is safe for children. Considering the increase in the number of Covid cases and to protect the children, there is possibility that in the nexy few days, children who are not vaccinated will be advised to not attend physical classes.”

Though special camps have been organised in most of the schools, the pace of vaccination for children is quite slow in Chandigarh.

The order further states, “In view of the above, it is requested that the concerned authorities should compile a data of unvaccinated children (separate lists for children between 12 and 14 years and 15 to 17 years) and prepare a schedule for schools where vaccination camps can be organised by the health department.”

Teachers and students have also been advised to wear masks inside the classrooms.