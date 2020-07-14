Cases near 22k-mark as Haryana reports 689 fresh infections

Workers sanitize the Ambience Mall in Gurgaon, Haryana. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Workers sanitize the Ambience Mall in Gurgaon, Haryana. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

WITH SEVEN more Covid deaths and 689 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, Haryana’s case count reached 21,929 cases and 308 deaths on Monday. The recovery rate continues to increase in the state and touched 75.87 per cent Monday evening. A total of 654 patients were declared as recovered in the last 24 hours. Hence, 16,637 patients have recovered in Haryana so far.

On Monday, fresh cases were reported from almost all districts, except for Jind and Fatehabad.

While Faridabad got 130 new cases, Gurgaon had 106, and Ambala 105. The total number of active patients in Haryana reached 4,984.

The testing per million population also the crossed 15,000 mark in Haryana as the state was testing 15,046 samples per million population as on Monday evening. The positivity rate was recorded at 5.84 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.40 per cent.

Among the high-risk districts, Gurgaon continues to lead with majority of 1,050 active Covid cases, followed by Faridabad (898), Sonipat (614), Rohtak (373), Rewari (230), Hisar (226), Ambala (208) and Panipat (204).

The infection appears to be fast spreading in various other districts where cases are rising over the last few days.

Will upgrade health infra: Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday approved the opening of a new Primary Health Centre (PHC), a Sub Health Centre (SHC) and upgrade a Sub Divisional Civil Hospital, a Community Health Centre, a Primary Health Centre and a Sub-Health Centre in the state. “A decision has been taken to upgrade the Sub Divisional Civil Hospital, Jagadhari (Yamunanagar), from 60-bedded to a 100-bedded hospital. Also, the Community Health Centre, Hodal, in Palwal would be upgraded to 50-bedded civil hospital. The upgraded hospital would function from the existing building. The CM has also granted approval for the creation of new posts for upgradation of the Jagadhari Hospital with an additional wage bill of Rs 18.14 crore per annum. In case of Palwal Civil Hospital, the additional posts would cost Rs 21.91 crore per annum,” a government spokesperson said.

Similarly, Primary Health Centre in Sambhli village, Karnal district, would be upgraded to Community Health Centre and Sub-Health Centre, Urlana Kalan village in Panipat would be upgraded to Primary Health Centre. The CM also approved the opening of a new Sub-Health Centre in village Bataur, Panchkula, and a new Primary Health Centre in Khambi village, Palwal.

Three new medical colleges to come up

Khattar also approved to set up three new medical colleges in the state, one each in Sirsa, Kaithal and Yamunanagar and also start a DM Cardiology course at Pt. B.D Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

