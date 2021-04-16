‘Cases doubling fast because current Covid strain more rampant, infectious’

With increasing number of cases being reported each day from Haryana, doctors have pointed out several differences between the first and the second Covid waves, calling the current strain “more rampant and infectious”.

Deputy CMO Panchkula Dr Saroj Aggarwal told The Indian Express, “This strain is infecting many more people in much lesser time. The first wave was comparatively very slow, the numbers doubled at a slower pace. For example, if we had 100 people who had tested positive, it took the numbers a month to get to 200. But in the current scenario, the cases are doubling suddenly and vigorously. This is infecting more people, taking lesser time.”

Citing a study done on the movement of the previous strain, she said, “A person who tested positive with the 2020 strain was infecting 2.1 persons on average. But this is infecting much more. There has been no study on this yet and thus one cannot pinpoint a number but it is definitely much higher.”

She further said, “Earlier, if there are five persons in a family, one or two would test positive and the positivity would be spread over a period of 10-12 days. Like if one tested positive, the second would come after about 12 days and so on. But now, clusters are being reported all over. All members of families are testing positive. This strain is much more infectious. That is a prime reason for the numbers to be doubling so fast.”

There have been several reports where even though people are Covid positive, presenting themselves with all symptoms, they are not testing positive. Everyday we witness cases who have all Covid symptoms but their RT-PCR tests are negative. Sometimes it is taking 3-4 tests for a person to test positive. This strain is also proving difficult to be detected,” adds Dr Aggarwal.

The Panchkula health administration has thus earmarked beds for the treatment of ‘suspected Covid patients’.

1,800 active cases

As many as 377 new cases but no Covid-related deaths were reported in Panchkula on Thursday.

Of the total 377 which tested positive, 315 were added to the district tally while the rest were added to the outside district count. As many as 13,987 have recovered and been discharged. A total of 203 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula so far.

The district had witnessed its first peak in September last year, but the highest caseload then detected in a day had topped out at 251 cases.

The active case tally, which had stood under 100 in the month of January, was more than 200 in the first week of March, crossed the 300-mark on March 10 and 400-mark on March 16. Drastically growing, it crossed the 1000-mark on March 30. The tally further crossed the 1500-mark Tuesday and stood at 1799 Thursday. The recovery rate seeing a steady drop since March further and for the first time in several months was down to 87.7 per cent. A total of 21,611 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 15,946 hail from Panchkula itself while the rest come from neighbouring districts. As many as 160 have also succumbed to the virus here.

The district has conducted 243,262 tests so far. Only 1330 samples were taken on Wednesday as compared to an average 2000 processed each day.