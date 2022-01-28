Cases dip, schools in Chandigarh to open for classes 10, 12 from Feb 1

Citing a decline in Covid-19 cases, the Chandigarh administration on Thursday lifted several restrictions in the city, including alowing gyms, spas and health centres to operate till 10pm with 50 per cent capacity. It has also decided to reopen schools for classes 10 and 12 from February 1.

All markets will also be allowed to stay open till 10.00 pm. Boating at Sukhna Lake will be allowed between 5 am and 10 pm from now onwards. However, the shops in the premises of Sukhna Lake will be open subject to compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour and proper sanitisation.

The decision to lift restrictions was made after considering the decline in positive cases. The restrictions have been eased but residents have been requested to continue following all Covid protocols in the public areas.

UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, reviewed the pandemic situation in a meeting in the war room with the administration’s senior officials. He expressed his satisfaction over the decline in positivity rate and appreciated the health officials for being proactive in handling the current Covid-19 situation.

libraries to open at 50 % capacity

In the meeting, it was stated, “All universities and colleges shall remain open normally. All public libraries shall be allowed to open at 50% capacity. All students above 15 should be vaccinated with the first dose while attending offline classes. All officials, students, etc., above the age of 18 should be fully vaccinated. However, the order will be issued by the secretary of education, Chandigarh Administration.”

Coaching institutions shall be allowed to open with 50% capacity, subject to the condition that all students between 15 and 18 years should have received the first dose of the vaccine and students/staff above 18 years of age are fully vaccinated. Purohit also directed police officials to ensure strict enforcement of Covid protocols at public places. He advised health officials to keep analysing small trends and surges and take strict and prompt containment action when needed.

E-sanjeevani

To provide healthcare services to patients in their homes, E-sanjeevani OPD is now available in Chandigarh.

Panchkula: Malls, markets to now stay open till 7 pm

The district administration Thursday announced further relaxations in lockdown guidelines. In exercise of the powers conferred under the provisions of Disaster Management Act 2005, the Deputy Commissioner in his power as the DM, Mahavir Kaushik announced certain relaxations including the opening of markets, malls, etc., till 7pm. The deadline had earlier been 5pm which was further relaxed to 6pm.

Apart from this, shops of essential commodities like milk, medicines and grocery will be able to open full time as before. The orders issued, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sub-Divisional Officer, Civil Surgeon Panchkula and all the incident commanders have been asked to pay special attention to follow the five-fold strategy: Test-Trace-Track-Vaccination and Covid-19 proper behaviour.

The municipal commissioner, Panchkula, has been tasked with ensuring that the municipalities will disseminate these orders and guidelines among the shopkeepers. Along with this, the DCP will ensure compliance of the norms. Sub-Divisional Officer (NO) will be the overall in-charge to ensure strict compliance of orders in his area. (ENS)