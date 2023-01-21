Cases against MPs, MLAs| HC summons Punjab, Haryana police chiefs: remain present in court, explain inaction

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the DGPs (Director General of Police) of Punjab and Haryana to appear in person on February 22, and explain the reasons as to why the process for investigation in the FIRs registered against MPs/MLAs is not being taken to the logical end, and also to explain the inaction on the part of the investigating and prosecuting agencies.

A division Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Vikram Aggarwal summoned the police chiefs of the two states while expressing dissatisfaction over the affidavits filed by the respective states on the progress regarding the FIRs registered and cases pending undertrial against the MPs and MLAs (sitting and erstwhile) in Punjab and Haryana.

During the previous hearing, the HC had asked the DGPs of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh “to file affidavits spelling out the steps being taken and the progress, if any, in pursuance thereto, not only to expedite the investigation process including inclusion of scientific methods but also for expediting the trial and ensuring the appearance of not only the official witnesses but other prosecution witnesses as well.”

As the matter came up for hearing Thursday, the Bench after perusing the affidavits said, “Although on the last occasion, when the case was taken up, there was some semblance of light, which we saw in the dark horizon, but today again, whatever light we had seen, has disappeared. The affidavits, as have been filed, do not really reflect any progress having been made.

The assurances, which were given to the court by the counsel representing the respondents, were mere words to be heard and the court, under a mistaken belief, accepted the same at its face value. The action, now taken, does not reflect the intent and purpose, for which the assurances were sought to be made.”

The HC said, “We would like the Punjab DGP to be present in person on the next date of hearing and explain the reasons as to why the process for investigation in the FIRs registered against the MPs/MLAs is not being taken to the logical end.”

Expressing its dissatisfaction over the affidavit, the HC said, “The reasons, which have been reflected in the annexures, which have been appended along with the affidavit of the DGP himself, show a very grim picture with regard to the competence of the investigating agencies. It appears that the law is not known to them and they have, in fact, not been trained properly. Strange enough are the reasons which have been mentioned for not proceeding with the investigation and the Punjab DGP, it appears, is accepting them to be just and reasonable.”

Regarding Haryana, the HC said that the reasons, which have been given, “really show as if time is being whiled off” for one reason or the other. “It appears as if the investigating agencies and even the officer up to the level of the DGP, takes it as a routine to get an affidavit filed which merely fills up the gaps for the sake of it without there being actual progress. Strangely enough, where a public servant is being prosecuted, months have been taken for giving such a sanction/approval or at least taking a decision thereof.”

The HC thus ordered that it would like the Haryana DGP too to be present in court to explain the inaction on the part of the investigating and prosecuting agencies. Apart from ordering the presence of the two state DGPs, the HC added that the latest status report be filed by the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana one week prior to the next date, which is February 22.