scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Cases Against MPs MLAs: HC raps Haryana for stalling probe under garb of ‘pending petitions’

The bench was hearing the suo motu matter pertaining to the pendency of cases against the former and sitting MP and MLAs.

Written by Jagpreet Singh Sandhu | Chandigarh |
July 20, 2022 4:16:55 am
On Tuesday, the Haryana government, through Inspector General of Police, (Crime Branch, Gurugram) Dr. Raj Shri Singh, submitted its affidavit.

Coming down heavily on Haryana government for taking “shelter” in “pendency of the writ petitions” for not proceeding with the investigation in cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday warned that it will be forced to “pass appropriate orders” if there’s no progress in probe.

“In case, there is no further progress in the investigation of the cases, the court would be forced to take a serious view of the same and pass appropriate orders, even fixing the responsibility of the concerned officer,” a Division Bench of Justices Augustine George Masih and Lalit Batra said.

The bench was hearing the suo motu matter pertaining to the pendency of cases against the former and sitting MP and MLAs.

On Tuesday, the Haryana government, through Inspector General of Police, (Crime Branch, Gurugram) Dr. Raj Shri Singh, submitted its affidavit.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacyPremium
How Twitter became the new medium for diplomacy
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...Premium
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi

Taking up the affidavit, the HC said, “The same story appears to be repeated here where the cases under investigation pertain even to the year 2005. The shelter, which is being sought to be taken for not proceeding with the investigation, is pendency of the writ petitions.”

On a question put by the court as to whether the writ court has granted any stay on investigation or presentation of the challan, the counsel appearing for state government replied in negative. To this, the bench said, “If that be so, it appears that the investigating agency of the State of Haryana is taking shelter just to delay the investigation and not proceed with it. These excuses, as have been pointed out, are unacceptable and there is no bar to investigate the matter and present the report under Section 173 CrPC before the Ilaqa Magistrate/appropriate Court of jurisdiction.”

Another aspect, which came to light during the proceedings, was that the voice samples were not being taken or not being given by the accused. The Counsel for Haryana, unable to respond to this aspect, prayed for an adjournment.

The court adjourned the hearing to September 7. It, however directed that “the needful be done within a period of four weeks.”

The Punjab government too filed its status report by way of an affidavit by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Litigation, Bureau of Investigation, according to which, 48 FIRs are still at the stage of investigation.

For Punjab, Senior Deputy Advocate General Gaurav Garg Dhuriwala pointed out that most of the cases, which are under investigation, are of the year 2022. He, however, acknowledged that there is an aberration as far as the old cases are concerned. He further stated that he would file a detailed status report on the stage of the investigation and the period which is likely to be taken for presenting the challan in the court.

Regarding the cases where the investigation has been completed and challan presented, it was pointed out by the Amicus Curiae, Senior Advocate Rupinder Khosla, that the stage of the trial has not been mentioned.

The Amicus Curiae contended that it has not even been mentioned as to whether it is for the prosecution or the defence evidence nor it has been duly mentioned as to how many witnesses have been examined or which the prosecution intends to examine. Garg, acknowledging this deficiency, prayed for some time to submit the details.

For Chandigarh, Senior Standing Counsel Anil Mehta submitted a status report. Among others, UT counsel by way of affidavit, mentioned an FIR registered against former MLAs of Punjab for protesting outside CM’s residence in Chandigarh. Mehta submitted that the CCTV footage of the CM’s residence is awaited. The competent authority shall take a call on this and convey the decision to the investigating agency within a period of four weeks.

The HC said that a perusal of the report submitted by the UT, which give the stage of the case, shows that the same lacks in position with regard to the stage and status of the trial. “It has been mentioned therein that as to why in some of the matters, the presence of the accused is being sought for almost one year and why has the investigating agency has not approached the court for taking coercive steps for ensuring the presence of the accused, against whom the challan has been presented.”

More from Chandigarh

“Let the said information along with the status of each of the case including the witnesses examined and those remaining, be given and submitted to Court within a period of four week,” ordered the HC.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?
Explained

What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee
Opinion

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?
Explained

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Premium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
NSE co-location scam

ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement