Case against PCS officer on graft charges

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday arrested a Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, posted as Regional Transport Authority (RTA) at Ludhiana, for “running an organised crime to collect money as bribes from transporters”.

A spokesperson of the VB said that “During the investigations of a complaint lodged at Chief Minister’s Anti Corruption Action Line on November 18 last year, it was found that he was indulging in collecting bribes through some private persons from different transporters on monthly basis at Ludhiana on the pretext of not issuing challans of their vehicles.”