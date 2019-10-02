Case of road rage: Panchkula woman punched, FIR lodged after two days

NEHA GARG, who was celebrating her 35th birthday on September 29, did not know she was in for a nightmare during her return, when an Eco-sport being driven by one man along with his wife and daughter in the car, hit her from behind, though at a very slow speed after which the man allegedly got out, started shouting abuse and punched Neha. An FIR was registered only on October 1.

Advertising

Neha was driving back to her home in Sector 12 from celebrating her 35th birthday with her father at Sagar Ratna, Sector 8, in their Honda City, when the accused, Sandeep Mahajan, in his Eco-sport who was driving parallel to the car, hit her from behind while she took a right turn at the Sector 4- 12 intersections lights.

The FIR that was lodged on Tuesday, October 1, states when the incident happened, Neha was stopped by the man who speeded and parked right in front of her car and started hurling abuse at her. As she got out, he came towards her, trying to punch her face, but as Neha took a step back, the punch landed on her chin and left her bleeding. The accused also hurled a row of abuse at Neha’s 65-year-old father as well, after which the public that had gathered stopped him and he sped away, recounts Neha.

Sandeep Mahajan, the accused, is a graduate from IIT-Roorkee and works as a liaison officer. He lives in Sector 12-A of Panchkula. Neha in the FIR alleges that he was heavily drunk and threatened during the row of abuse he passed saying he is an influential person and nobody would do anything against him.

Advertising

After this, Neha’s father N K Garg called 1091, women’s helpline number, and were asked to reach the Sector 2 police chowki. They obliged and went but Neha described the attitude of the policemen ‘casual’ as they did not take any steps and only asked them to write whatever they have been through.

It was only the next day that they received a call to set up a meeting with the accused and the victim to talk things out at 9 pm. Neha, scared, did not agree and they met on Tuesday noon after which statements from both parties were recorded and an FIR was filed under sections 323, 338, 279 and 509 of the IPC at the Sector 2 police post.

Sandeep, when contacted, refused to make any comment.

DCP Kamaldeep Goyal said, “We have registered a criminal case and are looking into the matter. The investigations will be completed as soon as possible.”

Neha had returned from the US just a few months ago to live with her parents in Sector 12. Her father N K Garg is a retired Chief Engineer from the PWD department of Panchkula. Neha’s brother Nishant Garg, who lives in the US, has also shown rage on his Facebook page regarding the incident due to the delay the police department has shown in filing the incident late night on Sunday. Nishant even took to twitter tagging Panchkula police asking them for justice.