Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Wanted in 20-year-old case of abduction & rape, man arrested from Yamunanagar

Ram Brij had threatened the victim and her family that if the matter was reported to the police, he would kill all of them.

Ram Brij was arrested in a 20-year-old case of abduction, rape, criminal intimidation

POLICE HAVE arrested a 41-year-old man wanted in a 20-year-old case of abduction, rape, criminal intimidation from Yamunanagar.

He has been identified as Ram Brij, a resident of Ajamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Brij has been changing his locations for the last many years. He is an electrician and ran an electrical shop in Yamunanagar. A case of rape, abduction and criminal intimidation was registered against him at Sector 36 police station in September 2002. He allegedly kidnapped a minor girl, took her to Delhi, raped her and abandoned her when he realised that the vicitm was pregnant.

At that time, the police managed to trace the victim, who later delivered a baby boy. Brij had threatened the victim and her family that if the matter was reported to the police, he would kill all of them. PO (proclaimed offender) and summon staff incharge, Inspector Hari Om, said, “Ram Brij was never arrested. He was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) back in 2005. A team of ASI Ashok Malik and constable Vakil, Naveen was given the task to arrest the accused three months back. Raids were conducted at Ajamgarh, Patna, Delhi and Yamunanagar. He was arrested from Gadauli Colony, Jagadhari, in Yamunanagar.”

Brij was remanded in judicial custody.

The Sector 26 police personnel also arrested two POs. They were identified as Nitin Kumar, a resident of New Police Colony, Sector 26; and Devi Lal, a resident of Chittorgarh in Rajasthan. The Sector 26 SHO, Inspector Maninder Singh, said that the two were sent to judicial custody.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 08:56:20 am
