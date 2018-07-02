Case against Punjab Agro Industries ex-chief political vendetta, says Akali Dal

SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema targeted the Congress government for indulging in ‘vendetta politics’. (Express photo) SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema targeted the Congress government for indulging in ‘vendetta politics’. (Express photo)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sunday targeted the Congress government for indulging in “vendetta politics” by registering a disproportionate assets case against former Punjab Agro Industries Corporation Chairman Dyal Singh Kolianwali. In a statement, former minister and party spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said, “the Congress government was in so much of a hurry to frame the SAD leader that it had not even bothered to give him an adequate chance to explain his sources of income to the relevant authorities.”

“False charges have been levelled against Kolianwali by stating that he owns land in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan besides a hotel with the sole intention of defaming him in the eyes of the people. The government has even refused to take into account the detailed representation of properties and income submitted by Kolianwali to the income tax authorities,” he added.

The Akali leader said that earlier as well the Congress government “misused the state police to register a false case against Kolianwali as well his son Parminder and nephew despite the fact that Parminder was subject to a murderous assault”.

The former minister said, “The timing of the case was also designed to divert attention of the people from the all round failure of the Congress party and its government”. He said the government had failed to implement any of its promises including complete Rs 90,000 crore loan waiver to farmers.

“The youth who were promised ghar ghar naukari have been cheated with no employment being given to them. The law and order situation has become such that it seems the state is slipping into jungle raj. Besides incidents of political vendetta, anti-social and even anti-national elements have increased their activities resulting in sensational murders. Recent revelations indicate that the incidence of drug addiction and trafficking have increased because youth are being pushed into drugs,” said Cheema.

