Carmel’s Ishita made brand ambassador of Shivalik Enclave on I-Day

August 18, 2022 3:37:43 am
ISHITA SHARMA, a student of Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, who lost her left arm when a 250-year-old heritage tree fell on her, was made the brand ambassador of Shivalik Enclave, where she resides. She was also honored as the chief guest on Independence Day function held there on August 15.
“The love and respect I’m getting from everyone makes me more confident and motivated. All of this is bringing a positive change in me,” said Ishita.
On July 8, the heritage tree fell and claimed the life of a class 10 student, Heerakshi, while injuring 18 others. A school bus conductor, Sheela, had received severe head injuries and had to be put on the ventilator during treatment. Sheela was discharged a few days back.
“Ishita Sharma is like my daughter. I used to drop her along with my daughter for their evening tuition. It saddened many of us when we learnt the incident. The members of Shivalik Enclave decided to announce Ishita Sharma the brand Ambassador of Shivalik Enclave. This is in honour of her bravery in dealing with the incident so strongly and to show our support towards her. She was welcomed with a round of applause by all the people present there, and at the end of the event, she also gave a speech, thanking everyone,” Jagmeet Sharma, President of the Resident Welfare Association at Shivalik Enclave, said.
