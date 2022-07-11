Carmel school tragedy: Police record statements of Heerakshi’s parents, others

Chandigarh Police on Monday recorded the statements of the parents of at least 19 students, including those of 16-year-old Heerakshi, of Carmel Convent School regarding the July 8 tragedy.

Heerakshi, a student of Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, was crushed to death and several others injured after a 250-year-old heritage tree fell inside the school complex on Friday.

On Monday, officers from Chandigarh’s Sector 3 police station recorded the statements of the parents. An officer later said, “As all the students who were injured in the tragedy are minors, we decided to the record the statements of their parents. A team had also gone to Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, to record the statements of teachers who were present in the school at the time of incident. Their statements could not be recorded as the school has been shut for at least one week.”

A police officer privy to the development said, “Though the parents of Heerakshi held the school management responsible for the death of their daughter, other parents were more mellow and termed it as an unfortunate incident and did not blame anyone particularly.”

An FIR under sections 336 (an act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), and 304A (death due to negligence) of IPC has already been registered against unknown persons after the incident.