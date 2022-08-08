scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Carmel school attendant to be discharged from PGI today

Sheela's discharge from the hospital will be a moment of celebration for everyone who has been part of this miraculous recovery and for all those who had prayed and stood by Sheela and her two children.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: August 8, 2022 2:03:23 am
Sheela rushed to rescue the trapped girls when a branch of the 70-ft tall tree fell on her injuring her critically(File Photo)

HOPE floats for the family and friends of Sheela, a woman conductor at Carmel Convent School, who had been battling for her life in the ICU of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for the last one month.

Sheela, who is 40 years old, after an entire month of trials and tribulations, will be discharged from the Neuro Ward of the Nehru Hospital, PGIMER, on the morning of August 8. Her discharge from the hospital will be a moment of celebration for everyone who has been part of this miraculous recovery and for all those who had prayed and stood by Sheela and her two children.

Sheela, who has been part of the school for the last eight years, was on her way to the auditorium of the school when she saw a 250-year-old peepul tree fall on students at the school.

Sheela rushed to rescue the children and help out the trapped girls when a branch of the 70-ft tall tree fell on her injuring her critically.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No victim-blaming, no fetishising of abuse: Darlings shows why we need mo...Premium
No victim-blaming, no fetishising of abuse: Darlings shows why we need mo...
How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in AmericaPremium
How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in America
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4
Explained: First flight of India’s newest rocket, what it means for...Premium
Explained: First flight of India’s newest rocket, what it means for...

As many as 14 children were seriously injured, and one lost her life in the tragedy.

A single mother of two teenagers, financial and emotional support poured in for Sheela from various sections of society from both the city and outside, as she was put on a ventilator and was in a coma at the PGIMER.

More from Chandigarh

Students of Carmel Convent and other city schools had also organised a bake-sale to
raise funds for Sheela’s treatment, a few weeks ago in Chandigarh.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 01:53:16 am

Most Popular

1

Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final

3

Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times

4

ISRO: Satellites no longer usable as they were placed into wrong orbit

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Nikhat Zareen wins gold in boxing final, raining medals for India

Featured Stories

Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
After first night on blankets on floor, Partha gets cot and chair

After first night on blankets on floor, Partha gets cot and chair

Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?

Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

Premium
CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says 'never got any help in 20 years'

CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says 'never got any help in 20 years'

CUET: NTA announces fresh dates for those who didn't take test between August 4-6

CUET: NTA announces fresh dates for those who didn't take test between August 4-6

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

Premium
Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement