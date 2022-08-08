Carmel school attendant to be discharged from PGI today

HOPE floats for the family and friends of Sheela, a woman conductor at Carmel Convent School, who had been battling for her life in the ICU of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for the last one month.

Sheela, who is 40 years old, after an entire month of trials and tribulations, will be discharged from the Neuro Ward of the Nehru Hospital, PGIMER, on the morning of August 8. Her discharge from the hospital will be a moment of celebration for everyone who has been part of this miraculous recovery and for all those who had prayed and stood by Sheela and her two children.

Sheela, who has been part of the school for the last eight years, was on her way to the auditorium of the school when she saw a 250-year-old peepul tree fall on students at the school.

Sheela rushed to rescue the children and help out the trapped girls when a branch of the 70-ft tall tree fell on her injuring her critically.

As many as 14 children were seriously injured, and one lost her life in the tragedy.

A single mother of two teenagers, financial and emotional support poured in for Sheela from various sections of society from both the city and outside, as she was put on a ventilator and was in a coma at the PGIMER.

Students of Carmel Convent and other city schools had also organised a bake-sale to

raise funds for Sheela’s treatment, a few weeks ago in Chandigarh.