Carmel Convent tragedy: Heritage tree was infected by fungus, FRI says in its report

The Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun, on Thursday submitted its report in the July 8 Carmel Convent tragedy, in which they mentioned that the 250-year-old heritage tree that collapsed inside the school premises was severely fungus infected from the inside.

On July 8, a 16-year-old Class 10 student, Heerakshi, of Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh, was crushed to death as a portion of a 250-year-old heritage peepal tree collapsed on her. A total of 18 of her school mates were injured, with one student even losing her arm in the incident. A woman bus conductor, Sheila, who was severely injured in the incident, was recently discharged from PGI.

Sources in the knowhow of the report said, “The FRI team has found that fungus had damaged the tree internally. The real condition of the tree could not be assessed from outside. The tree looked healthy from the outside and was completely green. A team from FRI, Dehradun, had collected samples of the damaged heritage tree last month. The samples were examined through a number of scientific methods in FRI, which is a deemed university”.

Sources also said that the probable cause of internal fungus in the tree is the seepage through a cavity and storage of water. They also said that it was not possible for the school management to ascertain the condition of the heritage tree because it looked healthy from the outside.

As per notification of the UT administration,”The departments/institutes on whose premises these heritage trees are standing shall be responsible for its protection, preservation and conservation in coordination with the Department of Forest & Wildlife, UT Chandigarh”. A team of FRI is stationed in Chandigarh since the incident and has been examining 28 heritage trees to ascertain their condition.

A senior UT officer said, “The FRI submitted its inspection report of the Carmel Convent School heritage tree collapse incident. There were a total of 31 heritage trees in Chandigarh. One 250-year-old tree collapsed inside Carmel Convent School in July. Two others were chopped as they were found to be 100 per cent dead. So 28 such heritage trees remain in Chandigarh.”

As per details, an FRI team —led by Dr R Ezumalai — has been inspecting all the remaining heritage trees using ultrasonic (non-destructive) method, for estimating their hollowness . The team is using technological intervention to find the hollowness of the trees by use of acoustics or ultrasound waves for detecting deterioration in wood structures.

Probe panel report soon

Justice (Retd) Jitendra Chauhan on Thursday visited the site of the incident at Carmel Covent School, Sector 9, and interacted with the Forest and Wildlife department officers. The probe panel of Justice Chauhan has so far recorded statements of many people — including injured students, and eyewitnesses — in the case. Sources said the woman bus conductor, Sheila, will take time to record her statement as she had not recovered completely. The probe panel is expected to submit its report shortly.