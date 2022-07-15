Carmel school tree accident: People from city, Odisha, Delhi come together to help woman conductor

People not only from Chandigarh but also from Delhi and Odisha have got together to help single mother Sheela, the woman conductor who is battling for life at ICU in PGI after a 250-year-old tree fell on her while she was trying to save students at Carmel Convent School.

The Indian Express had on June 10 reported how Sheela who was otherwise battling for her life as a single mother had actually rushed to rescue the children sitting below the heritage tree when she also got critically injured.

Her two children – an 18-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old son — who had Sheela as the only support have been praying for her recovery as she is in a coma.

Her house rent of June and July was pending which was paid off on Thursday by a forum, India Cares. India Cares (not an NGO) is an initiative to connect those who can help with those who need help. Odisha- based IPS officer Arun Bothra is the mentor who started this initiative in 2020.

Sabita Chanda, an HR professional and a volunteer at the India Cares, confirmed the same.

Sheela used to stay at Kishangarh in a rented house with her two children. She had separated from her husband around 15 years ago as he was jobless and used to frequently thrash her, her colleague had said. Not just this, donors of Odisha, Delhi and Chandigarh who are Promise Bank depositors at the forum have also paid Sheela’s house rent for the rest of the year.

Prateek Rishi, founder, Raine Foundation, contacted the daughter of Sheela and helped her by providing all necessary medicines.

“After reading article in The Indian Express and getting details of attendant Sheela’s children, we contacted her daughter and have provided necessary medicines. We have also committed to taking care of rental and ration needs of the children. This was done under the ageis of Raine Foundation & JC Rishi Scholarship,” Prateek said.

Not just this, CESA, the Carmel Ex-students Association, is also trying to help the family by collecting contributions from all former students of the school. Many members have also made donations which will directly be going to Sheela.

Sheela continues to be in a coma at the PGI.

