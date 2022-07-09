Chandigarh school accident: When were old trees inspected last? No inspection, says exec engineer

“When was the last time that an inspection of old or diseased trees was carried out?”

“There isn’t any inspection as such,” replied the executive engineer, UT horticulture department, Parvesh Sharma, after a young life was lost when a tree fell on her while she was having lunch.

Chandigarh, a city known for its trees, has both the horticulture department and the department of forest and wildlife managing the greens of the city. But on Friday, no one was ready to own up the responsibility when it was asked what exactly is done to protect them or keep a check on the diseased trees.

Replying to The Indian Express query, executive engineer Sharma said, “We don’t carry out any inspection or check as such. It is the authority as such in whose area the tree falls that has to write a request to us saying that the tree is posing a danger and may be pulled down. Then we take approvals from our senior authorities and decide on the same whether it has to be pulled down or not.”

Why isn’t there any policy to keep a check on such trees? “From the very beginning, this is the protocol. It is the responsibility of the person concerned to inform us that the tree is risky. Then, a case is prepared by junior engineer to sub-divisional engineer who further sends it to me and then I send it to chief engineer who further sends it to top brass and then finally the UT Adviser gives the approval,” he added.

When contacted, Chief Conservator of Forests Debendra Dalai said, “I have seen this tree. It looked very healthy. There was no sign of a termite attack. Otherwise, we usually check such diseased trees and give them routine treatment. I had asked the injured children too. They said they heard a noise which sounded like a thunder. But it was so sudden that many didn’t get time to run as well.”

Dalai added, “Being a heritage tree doesn’t elevate the position of a tree. I scanned all my documents and there was no request from the school about this tree. In 2019, there was one request about the mango tree in the school and that was cut in 2019 itself. But there was no intimation or request about this tree in my office at least. There are directions also that in whose premises the tree falls, the protection and conservation is that person’s responsibility. But even otherwise the tree didn’t look sick at all.”

The department of forests and wildlife had even put up a board declaring the tree heritage. Even then no one from the administration owned up responsibility to check if the tree was safe enough or wasn’t posing any risk to life and property.

WHY NO LESSONS LEARNT FROM THE PAST?

It is not the first time that a tree has claimed a life in Chandigarh. In 2018, a fully grown tree which was about 40-foot tall had fallen on a bike and claimed the life of a 35- year-old and injured his brother. The residents of Sector 10 at that time had even said that they had written to remove dangerous old trees but no heed was paid by the authorities.

In 2019 again, an auto driver was killed after a tree fell on his autorickshaw outside a school in Sector 37. It was on July 11 when the incident had happened as the auto driver was waiting to pick his daughter from the school when the tree got uprooted, fell on his auto and claimed his life.

LODGE FIR AGAINST OFFICIAL RESPONSIBLE FOR LAPSE, SAYS BJP LEADER

BJP leader Devinder Singh Babla who visited the parents of the diseased wrote an email to UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit asking him to get an FIR lodged against the official or authority responsible for this lapse. He said that it is the administration that is fully responsible and should take “punitive action”.

“A life is lost. And this is not the first time it has happened. We know how as councillors we used to write to MC

and administration about pulling down dangerous trees but no one paid heed to our requests. In this, the administration is fully responsible. Whoever is responsible in this, appropriate action should be taken against him and by registering an FIR, he should be given strict punishment so that such an accident does not happen in future,” Babla said. “It is so heart-wrenching that it was the parents’ anniversary and this tragedy happened.”

ADMINISTRATION INVESTIGATING ITSELF?

Babla wondered how the administration that was protecting the tree would investigate itself.

“The administration says that its committee will decide and probe the matter. Now this committee is answerable whether FIR should be registered on this committee itself,” he said. In the afternoon, the DC ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. He constituted a committee of SDM Central, executive engineer (horticulture) and range forest officer which has been asked to submit a report within a week.