Carmel Convent school attendant discharged: ‘PGI team has given me 2nd lease of life… touched by care & compassion’

“IT was an extremely challenging time. In this one month of struggles and tough times, there were a thousand moments of fear and anxiety about the unknown, of hopelessness, and despair. But the PGI team, with their constant medical and psychological support, helped me to be victorious and come out of this near-death-like situation. I am deeply touched by the care and compassion. In fact, no words are enough to express my gratitude to the PGI team for giving me this second lease of life,” said Sheela, Carmel Convent School attendant, who was discharged from the Neuro Ward of the Nehru Hospital, PGI, on Monday morning.

It was a grand send-off back home to the brave woman, as the air was filled with hope and happiness. As Sheela stepped out, walking on her own, she was greeted with thunderous applause by the students and staff of Carmel Convent School, her two teenage children, family and friends, and the team of PGI, responsible for her miraculous recovery. Flowers, cards and greetings were presented to Sheela, as everyone wished her the best for her recovery.

Making her send-off from the hospital a special occasion, Prof Vipin Koushal, Medical Superintendent, was present at the Nehru Hospital along with the insitute’s team comprising Prof Kajal Jain from the Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care, Dr Aastha Takkar from Department of Neurology, Dr Apinder Preet Singh from Department of Neuro Surgery, Dr Ranjana Singh and Dr Raman Sharma from Department of Hospital Administration, who wished her well on her successful recovery.

Senior nursing officers and other members of PGI were also present who have been instrumental in her journey of recovery.

“God has given her life back, and we were overjoyed to see her walking and ready to go back with her children, who have kept the faith alive. We are grateful to the doctors and team of PGI, who have made this all possible,” said the principal of Carmel Convent School, who was here at the institute to take Sheela back home.

Sheela was brought to the Advanced Trauma Centre of PGI on July 8 in a very critical condition, after she suffered a head injury when a branch of a 70-ft tall tree fell on her, as she was rescuing students of the school trapped under the 250-year-old peepul tree.

Following the incident, Sheela was in an altered sensorium with multiple grievous injuries and was immediately intubated and her airways were secured. She was shifted to Trauma ICU and underwent radio imaging of the head and spine. The imaging showed left extradural hemorrhage with cerebral edema, multiple facio-maxillary fractures, and wedge compression fractures of the spine area. She was mechanically ventilated and tracheotomised on July 12. Gradually, her sensorium improved, and she was weaned off the ventilator on day 18, July 26.

Subsequently, Sheela was shifted to the ward under Neurology Care for further management and she responded well to all treatment interventions, hemodynamically remained stabilised, and was discharged exactly after a one-month-long stay at PGI.

Sheela’s daughter, recalls Prof Koushal, had full faith in the Almighty and the team of PGI.

“Every time I met her, she would tell me that her mother would speak and open her eyes, and this has been possible because of the tremendous teamwork of the doctors of various departments, the nursing staff, and her well-wishers. She walked to her vehicle to go back home, with her children by her side. Our director Prof. Vivek Lal was personally involved in each aspect of this case and it is indeed a proud moment for us,” said Prof Koushal.