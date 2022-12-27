Yet another carjacking in Punjab’s Mohali, sixth in 45 days

In a case of carjacking, a group of three men and a woman stopped a man, who was driving his car, near Mohali’s busy Nature Park in Sector 62, assaulted him and fled with the vehicle on December 23, police said.

The Punjab Police have registered a case Monday and launched an investigation. This is the sixth carjacking in the district in the past 45 days, officials said.

Gaurav, a Phase VII resident, stated in his complaint that he was attacked while returning home from Sector 22 in Chandigarh. “When I reached near the Nature Park three men and a woman suddenly came in front of my Honda Amaze car and I stopped the vehicle. The men started abusing me and they also started beating me. They pulled me out of the car and fled with the vehicle, I could not see in which direction they had fled due to dense fog,” the complainant alleged.

Police registered a case under section 379-B (snatching), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phase VIII police station.