Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

No headway made in carjacking case

On December 31, an unidentified man had snatched a Brezza car at gunpoint from a software engineer who along with his wife and child came to shop jewellery from Tanishq Jewellery showroom at NAC Mani Majra.

Police personnel from at least two police stations along with personnel of independent investigation agencies, including the Crime Branch, District Crime Cell and Operations Cell, are looking into the case. (File/Representational)

Three days after an unknown man had snatched a Brezza at gunpoint, the UT Police has failed to make any progress in the case. They procured CCTV footage showing the snatched car coming out from the NAC, Mani Majra.

A footage of the same vehicle was found near Sector 49 where the snatcher filled the fuel tank of the car and ran away without paying charges.

Police personnel from at least two police stations — Mani Majra police station, Sector 49 police station — along with personnel of independent investigation agencies, including the Crime Branch, District Crime Cell and Operations Cell, are looking into the case.

A source said, “Apparently, the snatcher is well versed with the city. We have secured some of the footage capturing the movement of the snatched vehicle. The identity of the robber is yet to be established.”

The victim, Sammi Kumar Srivastava of Dhakoli, had opened the driver’s door of his car when a man carrying a pistol appeared and threatened to shot him and his wife, who had their child in her lap, if he did not hand him over the car keys.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 07:58 IST
