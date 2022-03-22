Caregivers slam move to allot rejected flats for group home

Objecting the UT Administration’s decision to allot CHB flats Maloya as a group home as a short term measure, parents and caregivers in an urgent meeting on Monday stated that “they strongly object to the decision and it is an ill-conceived and inappropriate solution.”

The core committee members of Citizens for Inclusive Living, an association of persons working for the dignity and welfare of people with mental disabilities in UT met on Monday. Many of them have been campaigning for good assisted living facilities/group homes for persons with mental disabilities for three years.

They stated that “the Administrator has been misled by the concerned officials/committee constituted to look into the matter of group homes pending for years”. Caregivers stated that the “interim solution of providing 16 CHB flats at Maloya as a separate enclosure is an ill-conceived and inappropriate solution”. They also raised questions about the UT allotting a place for the same that was rejected three years ago.

“This suggestion was unanimously rejected by all the parents and mental health professionals three years ago, when it was first considered. The rejection was recorded in the official minutes of the meeting held in July, 2019, under the chairmanship of the then Adviser’, said Dina Singh, General Secretary, Citizens for Inclusive Living.

Several questions raised by parents

The parent of a 39-year-old woman with Schizophrenia said, “Why has the committee for group homes recommended an idea (CHB flats, Maloya) that was already rejected by all parents and professionals three years ago, in July 2019?” Another caregiver to two family members living with mental illnesses, Megha, questioned in the meeting, “Why were the important stakeholders (caregivers, parents and mental health professionals) never consulted despite assurances from the Advisor that we would be invited to give our inputs?”

DR Paul, a father of a mentally disadvantaged person also questioned that if a 1.25 acre plot in Sector 34, that is already earmarked for setting up a senior citizens’ home could be used to house persons with mental disabilities, then why can’t Indira Holiday Home (with an area of 5 acres) be used similarly.

Bhupinder Sidhu, a single mother of an adult with mental illness also asked in the meeting why Indira Holiday Home could not be used as an interim arrangement till the time sector 34 facility becomes operational. “As a matter of fact, senior citizens are already staying in Indira Holiday Home, so why can’t persons with mental disabilities stay there as well (on a campus that is four times the size of the proposed facility in Sector 34),” she said.

Dr Simmi Waraich, a psychiatrist added that many rehabilitation professionals will tell you that ‘16 small flats converted into a separate enclosure’ is not appropriate for a group home.

“Also, the concept and language of a ‘separate enclosure’ goes against the spirit of community living, as per The Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 and the UN Convention of Rights for Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), of which India is a signatory,” said Dr Simmi Waraich.

She further added that the option of Maloya flats was discussed and rejected by all the caregivers and mental health professionals in UT Secretariat. The Advisor suggested a committee be formed and inputs be taken from caregivers and mental health professionals regarding the setting up of suitable assisted living facilities. “Till date, we have not been informed about the committee,” she said.

Parents together stated that they unanimously and strongly oppose the move of setting up an ‘interim facility of 16 small flats converted into a separate enclosure.