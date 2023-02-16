Carcasses of two Nilgai calves recovered from Sector 50

Two Nilgai calves died on Thursday morning after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Sector 50.

As per details, one Avtar Singh, the president of a housing society in Sector 50, was informed by some morning walkers that the two carcasses were lying near Kikar Park at around 5.30 am on Thursday.

Debendra Dalai, the Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Chandigarh, said both the calves had died due to brain haemorrhage.

He also said that the animals were hit by a vehicle, which was yet to be identified by authorities.

Avtar Singh told the forest department that a herd of Nilgais was roaming in the park, but ran away when they saw the morning walkers on Thursday morning. It was then that the two dead animals were discovered.

The morning walkers then informed Avtar Singh, with some even calling up the forest department. A team from the forest department later reached the spot and took the carcasses away for post-mortem examination.

The nilgai (Boselaphus tragocamelus) is the largest antelope of Asia.