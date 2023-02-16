scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Carcasses of two Nilgai calves recovered from Sector 50

As per details, one Avtar Singh, the president of a housing society in Sector 50, was informed by some morning walkers that the two carcasses were lying near Kikar Park at around 5.30 am on Thursday.

Nilgai calves dead, Nilgai calves death, Nilgai calves Carcasses, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsThe morning walkers then informed Avtar Singh, with some even calling up the forest department. A team from the forest department later reached the spot and took the carcasses away for post-mortem examination.

Two Nilgai calves died on Thursday morning after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Sector 50.

As per details, one Avtar Singh, the president of a housing society in Sector 50, was informed by some morning walkers that the two carcasses were lying near Kikar Park at around 5.30 am on Thursday.

Debendra Dalai, the Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Chandigarh, said both the calves had died due to brain haemorrhage.

He also said that the animals were hit by a vehicle, which was yet to be identified by authorities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Tripura over, Nagaland, Meghalaya coming, Rahul Gandhi, top Cong leaders ...
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
Impressions of life and loneliness in the work of Lalitha Lajmi
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
UPSC Key- February 16, 2023: Know about Air India’s mega orders, Vi...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...

Avtar Singh told the forest department that a herd of Nilgais was roaming in the park, but ran away when they saw the morning walkers on Thursday morning. It was then that the two dead animals were discovered.

The morning walkers then informed Avtar Singh, with some even calling up the forest department. A team from the forest department later reached the spot and took the carcasses away for post-mortem examination.

More from Chandigarh

The nilgai (Boselaphus tragocamelus) is the largest antelope of Asia.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 23:48 IST
Next Story

Two arrested for snatching Rs 1.98 lakh from Bhankharpur

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close