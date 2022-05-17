Car with Chandigarh dealer for repair, Shimla man booked for hit-and- run

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has directed a Renault dealership of Chandigarh to pay Rs 10 lakh to a Shimla resident for causing him harassment due to an FIR registered following an accident involving the dealership’s employee.

Kamal Kant Kalia, a junior resident at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) at Shimla, alleged that his Renault Duster developed a technical fault on July 1, 2018, due to which he contacted Renault India Road Side Assistance, which took away the vehicle the same day and a repair job card was opened on July 2, 2018, at 10.41 am. A confirmation message was sent to him that the vehicle was handed over to Renault PMG Autos Private Limited, Chandigarh, for repair.

The estimated delivery date was July 8 but it was extended to July 18 due to the complainant’s personal issue. However, as per Kalia’s counsel Nevadita Sharma, the complainant received a call from Sector 14 police station in Panchkula on July 17, intimating him that his vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run case dated July 15 that killed a six-year-old boy and he was asked to visit the police station immediately. The complainant contacted the Renault India authorities but got no help. Kalia stated that he had been running from pillar to post for getting his car released from the police station. Ultimately, after sending a legal notice to the opposite parties, the complainant filed a complaint at the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh.

In reply, the director, Renault PMG Autos Private Limited, Chandigarh, submitted that the vehicle in dispute was repaired and was ready for delivery on July 8 but the complainant did not take it. The accident occurred during the time when their driver Pardeep Kumar was shifting the vehicle from Chandigarh workshop to Panchkula workshop due to paucity of space. They contended that they made all efforts to help the complainant to get the vehicle released.

After hearing the arguments, the commission held that due to fault of Renault PMG Autos Private Limited, the complainant suffered a lot. Observing that there was no fault of Renault India Private Limited as it is only the manufacturer of the said vehicle and the vehicle was parked on the premises of Renault PMG Autos Private Limited, Chandigarh (service centre), the commission allowed the complaint only against Renault PMG Autos Private Limited, Chandigarh, and directed it to pay Rs 3 lakh as compensation for mental agony, harassment and Rs 7 lakh towards depreciated value of the car, which was damaged due to its negligence.