Thieves take away wheels of car parked in Sector 23, probe on

Unknown people took away the four wheels of a parked car near a public park in front of the house of the car owner in Sector 23 on Thursday night.

The incident came to light when the person employed to clean the car daily found the wheels missing around 8am. The car was standing on the support of bricks.

The car owner, Aryan Kapoor, who is a businessman, lodged a police complaint. He said, “Thefts are on a rise in our area. A few days back, batteries of three cars were stolen and a snatching was also reported.

Two days ago, three men took away the gold ornaments of an elderly woman who was returning from a local shrine. One of my neighbours told me that he sensed suspicious movement near the car and saw four or five men. However, he did not take it seriously. We are checking the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the locality. Police should increase patrolling in the area. As dense fog will continue for a long time during the nights and early morning hours, such cases will increase”.

A police officer said that an FIR was registered at Sector 17 police station. In April, Kartik Marwaha of Sector 37 reported that unknown people stole away the tyres and alloys wheels of his Innova car, which was parked near his residence. The case is yet to be solved.