Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

2 in car snatch senior citizen’s purse, caught by colony residents

Sources said the incident happened around 4.30 pm on Friday when Dilbagh Singh, 76, had gone out of his house for evening walk.

The snatchers were identified as Lovepreet Singh and Satnam Singh, both residents of Amritsar district.

Residents of Gulmohar Complex caught two robbers while they were fleeing after snatching cash from a senior citizen. Both the accused were later handed over to the police.

The complainant in the case, Harkiran Singh, told the police that his father goes on evening walk every day. During his evening walk on Friday, two men stopped him and threatened him around 4.30 pm.

Harkiran said that both the men snatched his father’s purse containing Rs 3,700 in cash and fled in their car. Harkiran said that they chased both the men, apprehended them and then handed them over to the police.

More from Chandigarh

Police registered a case under sections 379-B (snatching), 383 (whoever, in order to the committing of extortion, puts any person in fear, or attempts to put any person in fear, of any injury) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 07:00:01 am
