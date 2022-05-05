Car laden with explosives intercepted in Karnal, four suspects detained

Haryana Police on Thursday detained four men for allegedly transporting explosives, arms and ammunition from Punjab.

Sources told The Indian Express that the Karnal district police, acting on a tip-off from the Intelligence Bureau, intercepted a Toyota Innova bearing a Delhi registration number near Bastara toll plaza on Ambala-Delhi national highway early this morning.

According to preliminary information, the four men were supposed to deliver the consignment to a location in Telangana. Police sources said mobile phones recovered from the suspects revealed a location which could possibly be their destination.

The identities of all four detained were withheld by the police. However, preliminary investigation revealed that three of them were from around Ludhiana in Punjab. Police said they were yet to verify the claims made by the suspects about their identities.

A bomb disposal squad has reached the spot and is examining the four bags laden with explosives and arms inside the vehicle. Police are yet to confirm if the vehicle’s Delhi registration number is genuine or fake.