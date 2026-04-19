Car dealer ordered to pay Rs 2L to consumer for harassment, inconvenience defects in new vehicle

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has directed a city-based car dealer to pay Rs 2 lakh in compensation to a consumer who alleged defects in his newly purchased vehicle and harassment arising from repeated ineffective repairs.

The complaint, Tilak Raj, a Chandigarh resident, had purchased a Tata Altroz in June 2020 from authorised dealer RSA Motors.

According to the complaint, the vehicle began showing defects such as paint fading, visible spots and other issues shortly after the purchase. Despite multiple visits to service centres and repeated complaints, the problems were not resolved permanently, and only temporary fixes were offered, Tilak Raj alleged.