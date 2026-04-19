Car dealer ordered to pay Rs 2L to consumer for harassment, inconvenience defects in new vehicle

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has directed a city-based car dealer to pay Rs 2 lakh in compensation to a consumer who alleged defects in his newly purchased vehicle and harassment arising from repeated ineffective repairs.
The complaint, Tilak Raj, a Chandigarh resident, had purchased a Tata Altroz in June 2020 from authorised dealer RSA Motors.
According to the complaint, the vehicle began showing defects such as paint fading, visible spots and other issues shortly after the purchase. Despite multiple visits to service centres and repeated complaints, the problems were not resolved permanently, and only temporary fixes were offered, Tilak Raj alleged.
The complainant alleged that even after limited use of around 5,500-6,000 km, additional issues such as AC malfunction, vibrations in the cabin and boot, unusual noise and fading of the push start/stop button surfaced. He accused the company and dealers of deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, and sought replacement of the car or complete rectification along with compensation.
On the other hand, the manufacturer, Tata Motors Limited, denied the allegations, contending that the defects were due to external factors and not manufacturing faults. They argued that the complainant had failed to follow warranty conditions and had not produced any expert evidence to establish a manufacturing defect. Also, it is submitted that no expert or laboratory evidence has been produced by the complainant to establish any manufacturing defect, as required by law and supported by judicial precedents.
The dealerships, Berkeley Tata Motors and RSA Motors of Chandigarh, also prayed for the dismissal of the complaint.
After hearing both sides and examining the evidence, the Commission observed, “Although a major manufacturing defect warranting replacement was not proved, the repeated complaints and failure to provide a permanent solution indicated deficiency in service on the part of the dealers.”
Accordingly, the Commission partly allowed the complaint and directed the dealers to pay Rs 2 lakh as compensation for harassment and inconvenience.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram