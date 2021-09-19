Capt’s shift farm stor remark: BJP holds protests across Haryana

THE HARYANA BJP on Saturday burnt effigies of Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh in several places across the state. It has been protesting against him ever since he asked farmers to shift their agitation out of Punjab to the neighbouring state and Delhi.

Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar said: “Although Amarinder Singh had to resign from his post today, the Congress high command should clarify its stand on the statement that he made. If Punjab is facing economic loss due to farmers’ agitation, how come will Haryana not get affected due to the same? If a chief minister of a neighbouring state makes such a statement, his own party leaders in Haryana including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala etc. Should clarify if they support or condemn Amarinder’s statement.”

At several places in Sirsa and Jind, tension erupted as BJP and Congress workers came face to face. Police had to intervene to avoid clashes.

In a press conference, Dhankar also condemned the silence of Haryana Congress leadership on Amarinder’s statement.