Captain’s Cabinet clears sports univ named after his grandfather

The Punjab Cabinet Tuesday approved to name a proposed sports university in the state after Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, the grandfather of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the ruler of erstwhile royal state of Patiala, “in recognition of his contribution to the promotion of sports”.

The draft legislation for setting up the sports university will be tabled in upcoming Monsoon Session of the Punjab Assembly.

The proposal to name the university after the CM’s grandfather was made by Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi. “The Chief Minister was not in favour…Overruling the Chief Minister’s objections, the Cabinet decided to name the university as Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports and Science University in recognition of the latter’s contribution to the promotion of Sports. He (the CM) eventually gave in to the pressure of his Cabinet colleagues, and a unanimous decision was taken,” the government said in an an official statement.

Addressing the Vidhan Sabha on June 19, 2017, Amarinder had announced the decision to set up a sports university in the state. Subsequently, a steering committee had been set up under the chairmanship of Olympian and Member International Olympic Committee Randhir Singh to finalise the modalities to establish “the sports educational institute of international eminence”.

The Punjab Cabinet had on June 6 approved the Punjab Sports University Ordinance 2019, paving the way for the establishment of the university in Patiala. Subsequently, a notification in this regard was issued on July 22. The varsity’s academic session would commence from September 1.

The university seeks to promote education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching, the statement said.

It will focus on education, training and research in areas related to sports based on high standard infrastructure, besides offering professional and academic leadership to other institutions in the field of physical education and sports sciences, it added.

ZOO MONEY

The council of ministers also decided to revert to the earlier system of depositing revenue collected from sale of entry tickets and other sources in all zoos of the state into the Punjab Zoos Development Society (PZDS) account, an official said.

The decision has been prompted by the increase in footfall at the zoos, especially Chhatbir Zoo, thus leading to growing challenges in the upkeep of the zoos. The bill would mandate PZDS deposit of revenue collected from all other sources at the zoos, such as canteens, parking places, vehicles etc., as well as revenue to be generated in future from food courts or any other source of income.

It will supersede the Cabinet Sub-Committee decision taken on February 5, 2018, directing the society to deposit all proceeds into the state government treasury.

TENANCY BILL

The Punjab Cabinet Tuesday decided to set up a sub-committee to examine all aspects of the proposed Punjab Land Leasing and Tenancy Bill, 2019, and authorised Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to set up a panel and decide on its terms and tenure. Finance Minister Manpreet Badal will head the committee that will have ministers Aruna Chaudhary and Gurpreet Singh Kangar as members.

The Bill aims to repeal six existing tenancy laws to bring in major reforms in matters of leasing of agricultural land in the state. It seeks to balance the rights and responsibilities of landowners and tenants, besides providing a process of fast adjudication for resolution of disputes.

The existing laws set to be repealed with the new proposed legislation are: The Punjab Tenancy Act 1887; the Punjab Occupancy Tenants (Vesting of Proprietary Rights) Act, 1952; the Pepsu Occupancy Tenants (Vesting of Proprietary Rights) Act, 1953; the Punjab Colonisation of Government Lands Act 1912; the Punjab Security of Land Tenures Act, 1953 and the Pepsu Tenancy and Agriculture Lands Act, 1955.

PROCUREMENT BILL

The Cabinet approved the draft of ‘The Punjab Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 2019’ to ensure efficiency, economy and transparency besides providing fair and equitable treatment to bidders in order to promote healthy competition and put in place mechanism to prevent corrupt practices.

The draft legislation relates to all procurements which are met from the Government accounts including consolidated fund, public accounts and contingent fund of the state. It would apply to all procuring entities, whether an Administrative Department or Board/Corporation/PSU/Semi-autonomous Bodies or a society of an Administrative Department.

SERVICE PROVIDERS

The Cabinet also approved continuation of the services of Service Providers (516 Veterinary Pharmacists and 531 Safai Sewaks) for a period of one year – from March 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020. The decision has been taken to ensure smooth functioning of the veterinary hospital, besides enabling farmers to avail the best veterinary services for the livestock. The state government has already transferred back 582 Civil Veterinary Hospitals to the Animal Husbandry Department, including 582 sanctioned posts of Rural Veterinary Officers from Rural Development & Panchayat Department, to provide efficient animal health services to livestock owners.