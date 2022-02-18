Captain ousted as he refused to waive power bills of poor, Rahul Gandhi says at twin rallies

FORMER ALL India Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at ex-Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh stating that he was ousted as he refused to waive electricity bills of the poor.

Addressing public meetings at Bassi Pathana and Fatehgarh Sahib, in favour of party candidates Gurpreet Singh GP and Kuljit Nagra respectively, Rahul said, “Why was Amarinder Singh removed? These are internal matters, but I will tell you all today. He was removed because he refused to waive the electricity bills of the people of Punjab. I asked him to do that and he told me Rahul, we cannot do that because we have a contract with two power companies. I asked him whether he has a contract with the power companies or he has a contract with the people of Punjab.”

“Then I spoke with Channi sahib and brought him [in place of Amarinder]. Channi got back to me in 2-3 days and said that Punjab is waiving Rs 1500 crore worth electricity bills of the poor people of Punjab. Not only this he also told me that he was also reducing the petrol and diesel prices and even water bills. I thought that he (Channi) is the man; he is the right man who can transform Punjab,” Rahul said.

“When I first came into politics, I used to consider that the leader is talking about policies and politics. Later, I understood that there are people and forces behind that leader. If you need to understand politics, never look at the face of the leader. Always identify the forces behind the leader. I will give you a few examples — who is the force behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi; it cannot be farmers, because he brought three anti-farmer laws. Farmers are not a force behind Narendra Modi. Otherwise, they would not have been on the roads for a year.”

“If farmers are not the force behind him, then there will only be 2-3 people who would get benefits from those black legislations. Farmers are not behind him, but 2-3 billionaires are,” he said.

Hitting out at Delhi Chief minister, Arvinder Kejriwal, Gandhi said, “Let’s now go to Kejriwal ji. Can any leader of the Congress visit a terrorist’s house? No Congress leader will because the Congress party’s DNA is Punjab’s DNA. But AAP leaders can even sleep at a terrorist’s house. It happened during previous polls also. But always remember that forces never reveal their face, they remain in hiding. Forces behind Narendra Modi also do not show their face, they stay in hiding and keep working.”

Talking about former AAP leader, Kumar Vishwas’ allegations on Kejriwal, he said, He is the one who founded AAP. But Kejriwal ji is not replying to any of his allegations. Is Kumar Vishwas telling a lie or the truth? Kejriwal should just reply yes or no? Why isn’t he (Kejriwal) replying? Because AAP’s founder is telling the truth.”

He also hit out at Kejriwal for apologising to SAD leader Bikram Majithia, “Why did Kejriwal apologise to Majithia? I am facing 20-25 cases, I have not apologised to anybody. Channi ji never apologised to Majithia. It just means he got scared. Modi ji also sought one opportunity, now Kejriwal ji is seeking one opportunity,” he said.

He added that for the last 16 days, people were protesting outside Kejriwal’s residence. They are being threatened. “What health model is he talking about in Delhi? Had there been any such model, lakhs of people would not have died due to Covid on Delhi’s streets,” Rahul said.

“I told you about the drugs, I told you about CovidD and today I’m telling you that hidden forces are posing a major danger for Punjab. Hidden forces are behind the AAP,” he said.