Captain, Dhindsa will help BJP further its anti-Punjab agenda, says Punjab CM Channi

Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had now zeroed in on Captain Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa as new allies to fill up the space that had been left by the Shiromani Akali Dal to promote its divisive discourse in Punjab.

In a statement reacting to the announcement by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, that the BJP was finalising its alliance with former Punjab CM, Captain Amarinder Singh, and with breakaway Akali faction leader, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Channi said, “Punjab is one state that rebutted the anti-people and divisive agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. The BJP used the Akali Dal in its anti-farmer agenda to implement the three black laws that the secular Kisan struggle later forced the Central government to repeal. The Shiromani Akali Dal had aggressively supported these legislations then. Now, Captain Amarinder Singh will function as the full-time tool of the BJP to implement its nefarious anti-people designs in Punjab.”

The Chief Minister also pointed out that earlier, the Akali Dal functioned as the vehicle of the BJP to facilitate its parent organisation RSS to spread its wings in Punjab. The Akalis, he claimed, then had gone on to the extent of distorting even Sikh history without protesting.

Channi stated that the Akali Dal extended full support to the BJP in its policies of centralisation and cultural homogenisation despite being a votary of federalism for decades. The interests of Punjab were mortgaged to the BJP by the Akali Dal first under the leadership of then CM Parkash Singh Badal, who had paved the way for this alliance by extending unconditional support to Atal Bihari Vajpayee to form the BJP-led government in 1996, that lasted only thirteen days. Badal had betrayed Punjab and the Punjabis by extending unconditional support, the CM said.

He said now Captain Amarinder Singh was all set to perform the same malicious role as he did when he was the CM Of Punjab by coming to the rescue of the Modi government on crucial issues and in promoting its anti-people agenda. Captain Amarinder Singh replacing Shiromani Akali Dal as a BJP ally was no surprise keeping in view his role to help BJP all along, Channi added.