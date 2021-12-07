Captain Amarinder Singh’s children, aides get together to run his party office

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s son, grandson and aides have got together to run the office of his newly launched party – the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC).

Amarinder formally launched his office, a three-storey-shop-cum-office at a prime location in Sector 9D in Chandigarh on Monday.

The building belongs to his OSD Major Amardeep Singh Natt, who has opened it for Amarinder’s party.

“I have been his loyalist, and I will feel fortunate to help him in any possible way. This is just a building,” he told The Indian Express.

His son, Raninder Singh, who is an international shooter will be handling his office, Amarinder announced it on Monday. He said, “he will be the organisation man and handle the party organisation.”

According to BIS Chahal, former advisor of Amarinder, the social media war room will be handled by Amarinder’s grandson Nirvan Singh, who was earlier handling his social media when Amarinder was the CM. He has a team of social media experts.

Vimal Sumbly, who was Amarinder’s Press Secretary, is now handling media for him. He has been given the office in the social media war room.

Amarinder’s daughter, Jai Inder Kaur, said she is looking after Patiala Assembly segment. “Wherever my father will assign me, I will work there. If he wants me in the office then I will come here otherwise I will hold the fort in Patiala,” she said.

The party colour has been chosen to be green, a colour associated with the farmers and a slogan Jittega Punjab — Captain Amarinder De Naal, echoed at the party office opening.

The party has already started its membership drive and has given a phone number for a missed call to be registered as a party member.

It is waiting for the symbol from the Election Commission.