Captain Amarinder Singh writes to Rajnath, seeks cadre protection

PUNJAB CHIEF Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, seeking cadre protection for Punjab in Chandigarh and his intervention to ensure a fine balance in sharing of resources and officials in the Union Territory, besides resolving the pending territorial dispute.

A government statement, while quoting his letter, said the CM wrote to Rajnath that Chandigarh should be restored to Punjab, being its legitimate original capital. He termed it a “constant effort over the past few years to disturb the ‘fine balance’ in sharing officers/officials and other resources of Union Territory, Chandigarh, between Haryana and Punjab, and urged Rajnath to advise the ministry not to induct UT cadre officers into the administration of Union Territory, Chandigarh”.

The statement added that he sought restoration of the role of Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, as head of the district police as earlier. “He urged the Union Minister not to induct DSPs and other officials from UT cadre into Chandigarh, thus maintaining the share of Haryana as also of Punjab, till such time the pending territorial dispute between these two states is finally settled,” said the statement.

“The CM noted that recently, the powers of senior superintendent of police, who is an IPS officer of Punjab cadre, have been curtailed, making him SSP (Law & Order). Likewise, a decision seems to have been taken to induct more DSPs of UT cadre though all posts of DSPs in Chandigarh are filled with officers from Punjab and Haryana in a pre-determined ratio,” he said, adding, “these decisions were clearly avoidable as they had the potential of causing bigger unrest in the region.”

The Punjab CM asked the Home Minister to consider the matter and issue appropriate instructions accordingly.

