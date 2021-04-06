Captain Amarinder Singh should disclose names in illegal mining report: AAP

“Capt Amarinder Singh has been working day and night to save those whose names are included in the report sent by the mining department," Harpal Singh Cheema alleged. (Express Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has termed Punjab government move of forming a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to curb illegal mining as a “drama”, Senior leader of the party and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, said.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh should instead make public the names of the people involved in the recent report submitted by the mining department in this regard.

In a statement issued here, Cheema alleged that the Congress was involved in illegal mining and wanted to mislead the people to save Akali leaders. “Capt Amarinder Singh has been working day and night to save those whose names are included in the report sent by the mining department,” he alleged.

The LoP said that the CM had promised the people during the 2017 elections that he would form a corporation to curb illegal mining. “But now four years have passed since he came to power but Captain Amarinder has not acted yet,” he said.

He said that the Akali Dal and the Congress were equally responsible for plundering the precious resources of the state. The LoP further said that there were daily reports of illegal mining in Punjab on a large scale but Captain was busy resting in his “royal farm house”.