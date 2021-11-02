Captain Amarinder Singh resigns from Congress

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has resigned from Congress.

In a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Singh said, “Despite my profound reservations and over the unanimous advice of almost all the MPs from Punjab, you chose to appoint an acolyte of the Pakistani deep state Navjyot Singh Sindhu who had publicly hugged the Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa and Prime Minister Imran Khan, as the President of the Punjab Congress Committee.”

“I actually felt deeply hurt by your conduct and that of your children who I still deeply love as much as my own children, having known their father, since we were in school together since 1954, which is for 67 years now,” he further noted in the letter.