Punjab: Captain Amarinder Singh says will form new party soon, will have seat-sharing deal with BJP

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that he would be forming his own political party months before the Assembly elections. “We will have a seat-sharing with BJP… I have not said we will be allying with BJP,” he said in a press conference today.

“Yes, I am forming the party. I don’t know what its name will be. Let’s wait for the elections commission which will decide the symbol. My lawyers are working on it,” Captain Amarinder Singh said. “Once the party is announced, we will fight on all 117 seats…There will be plenty of Congressmen coming here,” Singh said.

During his maiden press conference after his resignation last month, Singh stoutly defended his performance in the last four and half years, and the Centre’s decision to enhance the BSF jurisdiction in the state.

Defending the enhancement of BSF jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km, Singh said, “To say that enhancement of BSF jurisdiction is wrong is not fair. Nobody is taking over the states. This is just that they are on the lookout for drones in 50 km area.”

Singh also said that Pakistan and Khalistanis were brewing trouble, and the state needed to put up a united front. Saying that the Centre was aware of the threat posed by drones coming from across the border, he said, “That’s why they have enhanced jurisdiction.”

Singh also said that the state’s security was under threat in view of an increasing number of drone attacks. Drones have been used to deploy weapons and drugs in the past, he said, noting that now explosives are also being dropped by the devices. “I am not an alarmist. But I know something is happening,” he said, urging the government to take action.

Listing out the achievements of his government, Singh said, “We have fulfilled 92 per cent promises made in the manifesto. Only 10 promises could not be fulfilled as those were related to VAT. I don’t want to name the minister, who has been saying that I did not work. “ The 18-point agenda, he said, is nothing but the promises made in the manifesto. “The government delivered on all the 18 points.”

Singh also clarified that he was not in touch with farmers. “Because farmers have said they won’t let any political party interfere, I m not in touch with them. I am in touch with Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said, adding that he will be meeting Shah on Thursday.

Amarinder was accompanied by his former OSDs. No political leader joined him during the presser.