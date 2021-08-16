Capt warns Pak: Don’t try to be adventurous, won’t tolerate aggression

Warning that Pakistan will not let go of any opportunity to take advantage of Punjab’s vulnerabilities, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has said any threat to the state will mean danger to entire India.

Calling for an extreme vigil against Pakistan, he said, “We want peace but will not tolerate any aggression or attack on our territory. We will teach them the lesson of their lifetime if they try to be adventurous,” Amarinder said.

Addressing the people of Punjab after unfurling the Tricolour in Amritsar on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day, Amarinder stressed the need to ensure peace in the state to promote the development of industry and the progress of its people.

He said his government will not tolerate any threat, including those from gangsters and terrorists. “We will deal with them squarely,” he said, adding that “any threat to Punjab will be a danger to our entire nation”.

The senior Congress leader said since his government took charge, 47 Pakistani terrorist modules and 347 modules of gangsters have been busted. Some key gangsters have been deported from Armenia, the UAE and other countries while more are awaiting deportation.

Captain Amarinder Singh saluting at 75th Independence Day event. (Twitter/@capt_amarinder) Captain Amarinder Singh saluting at 75th Independence Day event. (Twitter/@capt_amarinder)

Sacrilege cases

The CM also spoke about the legal efforts made by his government to get the sacrilege cases back from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The previous SAD-BJP government had handed over three sacrilege cases to the CBI. It had also handed over another three FIRs registered in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing cases to the central agency. Since taking over the cases from the CBI, the Punjab Police has filed charge sheets in four of these cases against 23 people, 15 police personnel have been suspended, 10 people have been arrested and 10 challans have been presented, the CM said.

Farm agitation

The CM also expressed concern about the continuing agitation against the Centre’s agricultural laws and said he raised the issue recently in his meetings with the prime minister and the Union home minister where he demanded the repeal of the farm laws that are “anti-farmer and against the spirit of the Constitution”.

Amarinder made it clear that he will continue to fight with the farmers for the withdrawal of these laws. “The fight against these black laws is not political,” he said.

Drug menace

The CM said 47,510 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act and 216 ‘big fish’ arrested so far. More than 7 lakh patients are undergoing treatment as part of the de-addiction programme,” he added.

He said his government was in the process of setting up five new medical colleges, besides upgrading the existing ones.

Employment

Amarinder said his government has given jobs to 62,748 youth and facilitated 7.4 lakh others for private jobs and another 10.9 lakh for self-employment. He added that his government will fulfill the promise of providing one lakh government jobs.