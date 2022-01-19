Capt Vikram Batra’s bust unveiled by his parents in Palampur

A bust of Kargil War hero, Param Vir Chakra (Posthumous) awardee Capt Vikram Batra, was unveiled by his parents at Palampur Military Station on Wednesday.

The bust was unveiled by GL Batra and Kamal Kanta Batra in the presence of Lt Gen YK Joshi, GOC-in-C Northern Command, who was the Commanding Officer of 13 JAK RIF, Capt Vikram Batra’s battalion, during the Kargil conflict. The commemoration was also attended by Maj Gen MP Singh, GOC 29 Division and Capt Vikram Batra’s school teachers, RS Guleria, Suman Maini and Neelam Vats, along with some of his childhood friends.

Capt Vikram Batra bust being unveiled by Kamal Kanta Batra

During the commemoration, the Army Commander recollected the courage of Capt Vikram Batra that inspired his men to fight valiantly and eventually led to the successful capture of Point 5140, which further paved the way for a string of victories at Point 5100, Point 4700, Junction Peak and Three Pimple in Drass sector.

Capt Vikram Batra bust being unveiled by GL Batra

He also mentioned the crucial role played by Capt Vikram Batra for the capture of Point 4875, in which he attacked the enemy position along a narrow ridge that led to a fierce fight and killed five enemy soldiers at point blank range.