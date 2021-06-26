Capt urges Rajnath to approve MoA for state’s second Sainik School, seeks one more at Bathinda

The Punjab government Saturday urged Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to immediately approve the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for Sainik School at Dalla Gorian in Gurdaspur district, and also sanction one for Bathinda.

In a letter to the Rajnath, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said the state government will sign the MoA for the third Sainik School as soon as the approval of the ministry is received.

Amarinder pointed out that the state government has already allotted 40 acres of land at Dalla Gorian to establish Punjab’s second Sainik School and the MoA has also been signed and submitted to the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare in the Ministry of Defence. However, he said this shall not, in his opinion, suffice to meet the aspirations of the Punjabi youth.

Emphasizing on the need for at least one Sainik School each in the Malwa, Doaba and Majha regions — the three natural geographical divisions of the state — he a third Sainik School in Bathinda will suitably cater to this requirement.

Amarinder noted that Sainik Schools are prestigious institutions which have consistently maintained the highest standards in imparting education. For many years, he said, these schools have groomed youth into responsible citizens and many key positions in the Armed Forces are today manned by the their alumni.

The only Sainik School in Punjab was established at Kapurthala in 1961. The youth of Punjab have always displayed an exemplary zeal to join the Armed Forces and to serve the nation. There is, thus, an urgent need to establish additional Sainik schools in the state, stressed the CM.